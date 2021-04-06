Willie Mae Smelcer Holt of Regency Park in Greeneville will celebrate her 100th birthday on Friday, April 9.
Born in Greene County on April 9, 1921, Willie Mae is the daughter of the late Rome and Pearl Neas Smelcer.
Ms. Holt was married to the late J.A. Holt for 61 years before his death on Sept. 21, 2010.
She is the mother of one son, Joseph James Holt, of Greene County.
Willie Mae graduated from Greeneville High School in 1940, and Draughons Business College in Knoxville. She attended Penn State University, where she took extra classes.
Throughout her career during her early years, Ms. Holt was employed by the Civil Service from 1942 though 1946 in Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After transferring to TVA in Norris, Tennessee, she worked until she retired in 1953, to become a full-time homemaker and mother.
Enjoying being involved, Willie Mae is a lifetime member of the YWCA in Bristol, Tennessee, where she served as a former member of the board of directors, was a member of the USO Young Women’s Christian Association during World War II, and a former volunteer of North Side Hospital in Johnson City.
During her life, she has always loved participating in many activities and most recently became interested in gardening, which she considers her therapy. Watching basketball is a favorite pastime and helps to occupy her time.
Currently, Ms. Holt is a member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church, joining after returning to Greene County in 2013. Formerly, she was a member of Edgemont Presbyterian Church in Bristol, Tennessee, where she resided for 48 years.
In recognition of her special day, Willie Mae would enjoy receiving cards from her friends. Her mailing address is 263 Regency Park, Greeneville, TN 37745.
Everyone who knows Willie Mae is aware of her love for the Lord, her family, her friends and life itself. Her son, Joe, is the light of her life.