University of Tennessee Extension-Washington County will be partnering with Unicoi County to conduct two three-part hands-on home canning colleges for interested individuals.
The cost is $100 for one three-part workshop and will include a food preservation book, hands-on experience and at least one home-canned product each class for participants to take home.
Individuals will learn how to make jams and jellies, water-bath can, pressure can and pickle, a release says. The first set of workshops are set for June 17, 24 and July 1 from 6-9 p.m. at the Farm Bureau Building, 1103 Boones Creek Road, Jonesorough. The second set of workshops are set for July 8, 15 and 22 from 6-9 p.m. at the Buffalo Kitchen, 106 Unicoi Village Place in Unicoi.
Space is limited so pre-registration is required.
For more information or to pre-register, please contact the Unicoi County Extension Office at 423-735-1637 or Washington County Extension Office at 423-753-1680 between 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
All University of Tennessee Extension programs are open to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, national origin, age, gender, veteran status, disability or religion.