Eric Cutshall is a South Greene public servant.
The 36-year-old South Greene native serves the community where he lives. He is chief of the Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department and a patrol deputy with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Cutshall’s start in emergency service started while still attending South Greene High School. He and a friend decided to join volunteer fire departments at the same time. Cutshall went to Cedar Creek while his friend joined Saint James.
A car accident a week before Cutshall’s start with Ceder Creek delayed his entry into the fire service. The accident resulted in a broken left leg and a kneecap so severely damaged that the surgeon removed it. While he regained full range of motion with his leg and entry into the department, he still has the scar that extends a few inches above and below where his kneecap used to be.
Cutshall completed his firefighting training once he recovered from his injury. He has since served in various officer positions, including secretary, training officer, assistant chief, and department chief.
If Cutshall’s entry to firefighting was painful, his entry to law enforcement is a bit on the comical side.
“I was scared to death of cops as a kid,” Cutshall said, shaking his head as he laughed.
Growing older and working around law enforcement officers on fire calls helped Cutshall overcome his unexplained fear. Later in life, his friend and former THP Officer Tom Connor encouraged him to apply for an opening at the Cocke County Jail and Detention Center. Cutshall started working with the small 5-officer-per-shift department part-time in 2011 before moving to a full-time position.
Cutshall’s move to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department came in 2014 with an opening at the Greene County Detention Center. While there, he was a member of the jail’s Special Operations Response Team.
His opportunity for the Patrol Division came in the fall of 2019. Before going straight on the road, candidates must first complete a 12-week course at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy located in Nashville. Little did Cutshall know, at the start that his training, the academy would eventually require student quarantine at the end of the course and a COVID-19 restricted graduation, meaning no family members in attendance.
Cutshall now patrols the community where he farms and fights fires, with the farming and firefighting feeling like full-time jobs.
“Being chief is a full-time job,” Cutshall explained. “There are classes you have to go to, classes your firefighters have to go to.”
Cutshall explained there are days when he gets home, his fire department pager goes off just as he takes his duty belt off. Other times he might get only a bite of dinner after farming all day; he will get called out to a fire or an accident.
Cutshall loves what he does, whether farming, fighting fires, or patrolling the roads as part of the sheriff’s department. The support of his family helps him along the way, such as when he told his wife, Deana, he wanted to go to the patrol division. She told him to do it if that is he wanted to do it.
“She is there for me to talk to when I get home,” Cutshall said, referring to talking out bad days at work.
It is not just the responder, firefighter, or officer that clocks in and out each day. There is a family standing behind that responder, firefighter, or officer waiting for him or her to come home. They want to hear how the day went. They want to let their responder, firefighter, or officer know they are appreciated after a long day of difficult calls.
In return, sometimes, a family wants a photo with their officer since they could not have one at his graduation because of COVID-19.