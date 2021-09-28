The Greene County Honor Guard will be having a fundraiser poppy sale Oct. 1-3 at Walmart on Andrew Johnson Hwy., from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. All donations will allow us to continue to serve our community’s veterans as well as to conduct the important military funeral ceremonies that honor those who have served our country and also assist in local events community, a release says.
“Please know that those of us who volunteer to do the work of the Greene County Honor Guard and the American Legion Post #64 of Greeneville are encouraged when those within our community care enough to support our efforts for we are heavily reliant on donations and fundraisers, such as our traditional remembrance poppy sales, because we receive no government funding,” said Grady Barefield, in the release.