The third annual Greene County Honor Guard Benefit Ride will be held on Oct. 23. Registration begins at 11 a.m. at the Food City at 2755 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. Kick stands will go up at noon. The fee is $10 per rider. There will be stops at Mel’s Riverside Bar and Grill for lunch, Big Orange in Fall Branch, Erwin Elks Lodge and the final destination will be the VFW Post #9724 in Telford.
The Greene County Honor Guard’s mission is to render final honors to all deceased veterans and their families and friends when called upon, a release says. They also honor our veterans throughout the community during various holidays. The Greene County Honor Guard is comprised entirely of volunteers to whom are not financially supported by any government funds. Their travel expenses, uniforms and ammunition for the gun salute at funerals and other events are funded by donations and their own personal financial support.
The 25 volunteer veteran members have personally served many years answering the call from all Greene County officials who have asked for our participation and have attended last honors for veterans of the Armed Forces in all kinds of weather and conditions, having attended literally thousands of funerals, a release says. Annually, the honor guard conducts approximately 120 funerals and 30 other ceremonial functions, including participating in Memorial Day and Veterans Day events, representing 6,000 combined hours of community service.
Come out and support the Greene County Honor Guard by attending the third annual benefit ride on Oct. 23 The ride will begin at noon. Donations can be made at Morning Pointe Assisted Living at 324 Mt. Bethel Road or at Shamrock Fasteners 128-A Hankins St., located on the corner of Bohannon Avenue and Hankins St. For more information, please contact Lee Westmoreland at 423-737-0734.