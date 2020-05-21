KINGSPORT, TN - The popular on-demand film streaming service, hoopla digital, is now available for free at Kingsport Public Library. Library card holders can access over 600,000 titles (audiobooks, eBooks, comics, movies and TV). Content can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the hoopla digital app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku.
According to a release, hoopla digital has pioneered a unique model that allows patrons to borrow content immediately, removing artificial availability constraints and maximizing the power of digital content and Internet distribution. Technologically, hoopla digital focuses on the latest browser, phone, tablet, and TV products to deliver the best possible experience to each user – the public library patron.
“We are excited to make this resource available to the community,” Kingsport Public Library manager Chris Markley said in the release. “hoopla offers a variety of formats, music CDs, downloadable e-books, audiobooks, comic books, movies, and television programs so there really is something for everyone. But best of all, hoopla allows instant access to all content without waiting lists or holds. Another advantage is that the hoopla app allows you to download these albums, movies, or books to your smartphone or tablet computer wherever you have Wifi access so that you can watch. listen, or read them later without Internet access. Users can borrow and download up to 4 items per month on their account.”
The hoopla digital collection includes fan favorite movies, newly released albums, New York Times bestselling titles and exclusive STEAM educational content to enhance each user’s experience. Kingsport Public Library is excited to provide this new resource that the community will be able to use from home.
If you have any questions, you can call 423-229-9465 during normal library hours. For more information, please visit kingsportlibrary.org.