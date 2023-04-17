Horticulturist and garden writer Hugh Conlon will share “25 Flowering Shrubs That I Can’t Garden Without” on Thursday, April 20, in Kingsport.
The program, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 7 p.m. at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education, 300 W. Market St., in Kingsport.
The event is being sponsored by the Southern Appalachian Plant Society.
Conlon has been an active garden writer and speaker since his retirement from the University of Tennessee in 2011. He has been a professional horticulturist for over 45 years and is the creator and content provider of the gardening website, entitled What Grows There. The site can be accessed at http://whatgrowsthere.com/ .
He has spoken to many Master Gardener classes in Tennessee and presents garden club talks and nursery and landscape programs in Tennessee and other states. In addition he contributes articles to Tennessee Gardener and other gardening magazines; organizes garden tours throughout Tennessee and nearby states, and consults with gardeners, commercial landscapers and growers.
Conlon’s own ¼ acre garden in Johnson City is designed as a 365-day flowering landscape of trees, shrubs, perennials, and annuals. During his talk, he will discuss some of his favorite flowering shrubs, including hydrangeas, camellias, azaleas, rose of Sharon (altheas), summersweets and witch hazels.
For more information about the upcoming program, call 423-348-6572 or email sapsnews@gmail.com.