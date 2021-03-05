Scallions (sometimes called green onions) are part of a group of vegetables called alliums (al-ee-ums). They’re related to garlic, onions, chives and leeks. The white part of the scallion grows underground and stores nutrients for the rest of the plant — the light and dark green parts — that grow above ground.
The scallion roots absorb water. That water, plus energy from the sun and nutrients stored in the scallion white, helps grow a new scallion green — fast! The greens can grow as much as 1 inch per day! A scallion white contains enough nutrients to regrow scallion greens two more times before the plant runs out of fuel. Just think, you’re getting three scallions for the price of one!