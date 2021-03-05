GREEN ONIONS

The dark greens at the top are new growth, the whites store nutrients, and the roots absorb water.

 AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN

Scallions (sometimes called green onions) are part of a group of vegetables called alliums (al-ee-ums). They’re related to garlic, onions, chives and leeks. The white part of the scallion grows underground and stores nutrients for the rest of the plant — the light and dark green parts — that grow above ground.

The scallion roots absorb water. That water, plus energy from the sun and nutrients stored in the scallion white, helps grow a new scallion green — fast! The greens can grow as much as 1 inch per day! A scallion white contains enough nutrients to regrow scallion greens two more times before the plant runs out of fuel. Just think, you’re getting three scallions for the price of one!

Recommended for you