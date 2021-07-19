Statistics have shown more than 25% of people have misled their medical provider. Sharing personal details regarding your health might be intimidating or uncomfortable, but it’s important to be honest with your provider so you can get an accurate diagnoses, effective treatment plans and the best outcome.
This column will review several topics to help you overcome barriers that might prevent you from having an open and honest relationship with your medical provider.
Patient-provider confidentiality
Not only is it highly inappropriate and unprofessional for a provider to share information about you or your medical condition to another provider or medical staff, it’s also illegal. The right of every patient to expect confidentiality and privacy is mandated by federal and state laws. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) provides protections for individually-identifiable health information.
Medical providers take the Hippocratic Oath and swear to respect the privacy of their patients. Remember: Everything you share with your provider is private according to the law.
Patient-provider interactions
If you don’t give your medical provider accurate information, it can cause delays in your diagnosis or treatment. Try to be as accurate as possible when discussing routine health topics such as your diet, exercise, tobacco use, alcohol consumption, mental health, sexual history or recreational drug use.
As your provider asks questions for further clarification regarding acute or chronic conditions, try not to embellish or downgrade your answers. For instance, don’t say you exercise four days per week when you only exercise one day per week.
When it comes to your health, the “correct” answer is always the truth. Your health is the only thing that matters during your office visit. When you have an open and honest conversation with your medical provider, you will have better long-term outcomes.
Embarrassing topics
What defines an embarrassing topic is patient-specific – a topic that is easy for you to discuss might be extremely difficult for someone else. Rest assured, you’re not alone; what you are experiencing is more than likely something we have seen or studied before.
We are not here to judge you; we are here to help you. Our goal is to help you live a happy, healthy and fulfilling life. We want to diagnose and treat your condition as accurately as possible.
If you are embarrassed or hesitant to talk about a subject, communicate this to your provider. You can say, “This is difficult for me to talk about.” Most of the time, we are able to pick up on the subject you would like to discuss. We can help the conversation along and take a lot of the pressure off you.
Building trust
It’s important to choose a provider you trust. Ask family and friends who they recommend or if they have suggestions for a medical provider. Make sure that when you have an appointment with a new provider, you felt respected and comfortable and that you were invited to ask questions, your diagnosis and treatment plan were explained and understandable and the provider spent adequate time with you.
If you do not feel that you can be honest with your provider, it is better to switch to a new one than it is to be dishonest. This is your health – take charge of it, and live life to the fullest.
If you have any recommendations on health topics that are important to you, let us know at michael.stone@balladhealth.org.