Do you know the difference between real American cheese and singles slices?
Real American cheese — the same as you might find on top of your cheeseburger — makes macaroni and cheese extra creamy.
Special salts in American cheese help it melt especially well. Those salts also keep the cheese sauce creamy and smooth.
Don’t confuse real American cheese with individually-wrapped cheese “singles.” Those are made with extra ingredients that will make the sauce too thick, plus they don’t have a lot of flavor. They may contain less than 51 percent actual cheese, and so are not considered cheese by the FDA.
Real American cheese is made from a blend of cheddar and colby cheeses and can be purchased from the deli department of many grocery stores.