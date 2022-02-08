All engagement and wedding announcements in the Lifestyles pages are published free of charge. Fill-in-the-blank forms are available for both types of announcements. Wedding announcements and photos may be emailed to Lifestyles@greenevillesun.com or go to GreenevilleSun.com and use the form under the “Lifestyles” menu heading. Announcements and photos may also be mailed to Lifestyles, Greeneville Sun, PO Box 1630, Greeneville, TN 37744 or droped off to The Greeneville Sun at 121 W. Summer St.
ENGAGEMENT ANNOUNCEMENTS
To ensure that a photo will appear with an engagement announcement, all necessary information must be submitted at least two weeks prior to the ceremony date.
Abbreviated announcements will be published for engagements with weddings occurring in less than one week if space allows. Engagement photographs must be of the couple only.
WEDDING ANNOUNCEMENTS
To ensure that a photo will appear with a wedding announcement, all necessary information must be submitted within one month following the legal wedding date.
However, alternate arrangements due to delays in professional photo availability may be made by contacting the Lifestyles editor at 359-3147 or lifestyles@greenevillesun.com prior to the one-month deadline.
All items are published at the editors’ discretion. For more information, call 359-3147 during office hours, email lifestyles@greenevillesun.com or write to Lifestyles Department, The Greeneville Sun, 121 W. Summer St., Greeneville, TN 37743.