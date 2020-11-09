Associated Press writer Jessie Wardarski in New York contributed to this story.

“One Good Thing” is a series that highlights individuals whose actions provide glimmers of joy in hard times — stories of people who find a way to make a difference, no matter how small. Read the collection of stories at https: //apnews.com/hub/one-good-thing

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through the Religion News Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for this content.