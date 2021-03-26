Dorothy Foxx Howard, daughter of A.C. and Lula Foxx of Gray, Tennessee, will celebrate her 100th birthday on March 28. She was born in 1921.
Dorothy was one of twelve children. She is the mother of two daughters, Diana Furches and Deborah Blevins Hollifield.
Howard is a grandmother of three: Kim Furches Coulter, Johnathon Furches, Erin Bailey Hollifield; great-grandmother of two: Elaine Coulter and Mason LeeAnn Knowles; and great-great-grandmother of one: Oscar Wayne Hodges.
Dorothy has enjoyed many friendships throughout her long life and still loves a long conversation with everyone who sits down beside her. She has endured many struggles and hardships, but with her strong and independent attitude, has always come out ahead. She attributes her well being and long life to hard work, her parents’ teachings, and, above all, her love for God.
Dorothy loves old family stories, talking about the “old days,” and visiting with family and friends. She recalls helping and teaching several people how to cook, how to plant a garden and canning and preserving the fresh vegetables and fruits. She loved picking wild blackberries. She attended Pyburn FWB and Gravel Hill Baptist churches.
She set a good example for all by her hard work, ethics, good living with meager belongings and her love of God, her family says.
Howard, who lived in Greeneville with a daughter for the past 20 years, now resides at NHC of Johnson City. She will celebrate her birthday with family at NHC on March 29 from 2-3:30 p.m.