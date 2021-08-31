Peggy (Beard) and Danny Huff were born and raised in Greeneville, and attended George Clem School, grades 1-12. They became high school sweethearts while in the 9th grade. They graduated in 1964. Danny moved to Kingsport and Peggy went to Morristown College for one year.
Danny proposed to Peggy while she was in Morristown and they were united in holy matrimony by Rev. CC Mills, Sr., on Aug. 29, 1965.
Danny brought Peggy back to Kingsport, were they now reside.
They are blessed with three children, seven grandchildren and one great-grand child.
On Aug. 29, they celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. To God be the glory!