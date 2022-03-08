A Tennessee Hunter Education Program will be March 16-18 from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Greene County Firing Range on Hal Henard Road.
The class is for all ages, but participants must be 9 years old to be certified. Class size is limited to 25 students. Classroom instruction will be centered around gun safety. A live-firing field exercise will be on March 18. Students will be firing at clay pigeons.
Dick Fawbush, instructor, has be involved in teaching gun safety for 20-plus years.
There is no charge for the program. Pre-registration must be completed through the following website: www.tn.gov/twra/hunting/hunter-education.
For more information, call Fawbush at 423-620-3627.