ENGAGEMENT Hutcherson-Holley Engagement Jun 14, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nigel Holley and Kaitlyn Hutcherson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kaitlyn Hutcherson and Nigel Holley, both of Knoxville, have announced their engagement.The couple is planning a May wedding.The bride-elect is the daughter of Courtney and Amy Hutcherson, of Greeneville.Hutcherson obtained her undergraduate degree and law degree from the College of William & Mary. She is an attorney with the law firm of Woolf, McClane, Bright, Allen & Carpenter of Knoxville.The groom-elect is the son of Kenneth Holley and Kathy Andrews, of Danville, Va.Holley received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Engineering from Virginia Tech and a Master of Business Arts from Harvard Business School. He is employed with a company in the Knoxville area. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kaitlyn Hutcherson Nigel Holley University Commerce Law Company Knoxville Law Degree Bachelor Engagement Courtney Amy Hutcherson Kenneth Holley Degree Bachelor Of Science Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now Large Sum Of Cash Reported Stolen From House Former GHS Principal Cited For Multiple Issues Prior To Resignation 'Mystery Guest' Mike Pence Surprises Scholars, Police Demolition Begins To Make Way For Crowfoot Alley Parking Lot GHS Principal Martin McDonald Resigns Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.