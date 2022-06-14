Hutcherson-Holley Engagement

Nigel Holley and Kaitlyn Hutcherson

Kaitlyn Hutcherson and Nigel Holley, both of Knoxville, have announced their engagement.

The couple is planning a May wedding.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Courtney and Amy Hutcherson, of Greeneville.

Hutcherson obtained her undergraduate degree and law degree from the College of William & Mary. She is an attorney with the law firm of Woolf, McClane, Bright, Allen & Carpenter of Knoxville.

The groom-elect is the son of Kenneth Holley and Kathy Andrews, of Danville, Va.

Holley received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Engineering from Virginia Tech and a Master of Business Arts from Harvard Business School. He is employed with a company in the Knoxville area.

