Erin Bontempt loves to read books. She also loves sharing that love with children. For the past four years, Bontempt’s creativity and passion have taken young bibliophiles on adventures in reading that included outer space, the world of music and building a better world through construction and technology. This year’s theme encourages children of all ages to enter the realm of magic and fantasy with the “Imagine Your Story” summer reading program.
“This year’s program looks a lot different than in previous years,” Bontempt said. “We’ve really adapted it ‘to go.’”
The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily shut down operations at the library and altered programs for the foreseeable future. Bontempt, not one to walk away from a challenge, stopped her summer program planning in its tracks, turned on a dime and quickly adapted it to the new social distancing environment. State resources that included a variety of support and many zoom meetings for brainstorming, as well as inspiration from Pinterest, helped her to quickly develop an alternative that is appropriate for the times and fun.
Bontempt has a new helper for this year’s summer program.
“Nessie arrived shortly before we opened back up,” Bontempt said, speaking of a knitted, miniature Loch Ness monster. “She entered the library through the book drop.”
Nessie, who loves books too and is frequently seen around the library with her nose in one, seems to be enjoying this year’s fantastical theme.
Part of the “to go” aspect of this year’s program is the addition of craft kits.
“This week was a catapult kit,” said Bontempt. “It’s a popsicle stick-based catapult kit. The kit included popsicle sticks, a spoon and pompoms.”
The kits also contain a reading log, work book and plenty of room for books. Participants can choose books from fairytales, magic, folk tales, mythology or any related genre.
“Our goal is not to tell them what to read but to encourage them to read,” she said, confiding that her own favorite, childhood book from the theme is “Beauty and the Beast.” “Belle is just so very fitting for me.”
A highlight of the summer reading program Bontempt particularly enjoys is getting to know the children who participate from year to year.
“I’m happy we’re able to still have the program. I’m looking forward to seeing all our summer readers each week.”
The program, which is open to anyone from pre-school to the 12th grade, began on June 15, and will run through July 31. Participants should stop by the library to get started and watch the library’s Facebook page to keep up to date on program happenings and kit distribution.
The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library is now open to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Public access computers are available for 30 minute sessions.
Library patrons are encouraged to return any library materials they may still have so items can be quarantined and then returned to the collection. No late fees or fines will be charged to library patrons returning books and materials. A book return is located to the right of the front door at the library.
Library cardholders have access to a large collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines through TN READS, which is available on the library’s website, www.ggcpl.org.