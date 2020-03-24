IDIVISIBLE Greene County, TN

“Out of concern for those within Greene County dealing with poverty and/or food insecurity, particularly during this Covid-19 pandemic, the INDIVISIBLE Greene County, TN leadership team recently made a donation to Second Harvest Food Bank in the amount of $200,” a statement from the group says. “IGCTN encourages. IGCTN encourages others to donate as well by going to the website www.netfoodbank.org. and clicking ‘Donate Now.’” From the left are Beth Foster, Lena Kendrick-Dean, Erin Hensley-Schultz, GiGi Gillen, Art Gillen, Clem Allison and Amy Saxonmeyer.

 Photo Special To The Sun