The 18th Annual Iris Festival Pageant is for all ages. The Pageant Date will be May 21 at Greeneville High School, according to a news release.
Entries will be accepted for Beauty/King, Casual/Spring Wear, Western Wear and those who enter all three categories will be eligible to win for free the High Point Award, which is the highest overall score of all three categories.
There will also be divisions for Celebrity Fashions, Photogenic, Penny-a-Vote and Special Events for Prettiest Hair and Smile in each division. The Princess/Prince division is for the contestant raising the most money over $500, who will win a six foot trophy, extra large crown, scepter, wrap around banner, crown pin and all entry fees paid to the St. Jude’s Pageant on Nov. 12. The People’s Choice Award is voted on by the audience.
The deadline to enter is May 13. For more information contact one of the co-directors: Rhonda Humbert at 423-639-3819, Diane Price at 423-620-1196, or Linda Williams at 423-639-0614.