A 2011 article by writer/novelist Robin Lee Hatcher remains eye-opening a decade later as it reveals how health and medicine were perceived and practiced by our forebears in the mid-1800s.
When you were sick in those days, particularly in areas of the country still being settled and lacking educated physicians, you would have a much different experience visiting your physician than what we have today.
Here are some of the treatments given in those days as Hatcher presents them:
If you had a cut and needed to staunch the bleeding, you might find your wound being stuffed with cobwebs, wood ashes, flour or even gunpowder. Some of these measures might have given the blood something around which to clot and congeal, but what toxins or microbes came along for the ride is hard to say and unpleasant to consider.
Got yourself an annoying case of cholera? Well, your “doctor” might attack that with red pepper infused into whiskey or brandy … and if you also burned a barrel or two of pine tar beneath an open window into the room where you were bedridden, all the better! Not really, of course, but at least you and your doctor were trying, right?
In 1849, one western doctor treated cholera with pills made of camphor, cayenne pepper, opium and calomel, Hatcher reported. A supplement or alternative might have been posterior injections of a medicine made from sugar of lead, laudanum and gum arabica.
If the cholera didn’t get you, the medicine probably would!
If you had the misfortune of being scalped during a raid on your way west, the odds were you were a goner. But sometimes you made it.
Hatcher wrote that a 4-year-old Nebraska boy “had his scalp reattached by a doctor using 35 sutures. The doctor then put a wet skullcap on the head which was kept wet with a solution of boric acid. The child recovered.”
Whether “recovered” meant the scalp healed back into place isn’t clear.
Getting bitten by a snake was far more common that getting scalped, but treating the bite was a trial all its own. Using slabs of meat to “draw out” the venom from the wound might not sound so bad, but if you also were “treated” with vinegar mixed with gunpowder, things got more unpleasant.
After that, you might have the bite “cauterized” with silver nitrate, and to help you feel better, you might be handed a mix of whiskey and ammonia to guzzle down.
All better now? Probably not.
Next time you get annoyed at your doctor because you had to sit too long in the waiting room, consider how minor that is compared to what our great-great-greats had to endure!