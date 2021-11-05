Playing Saturday and Sunday at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre is a unique presentation of the classic story, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Seven actors will bring to life 23 different characters in “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.” Tap into your imagination as you hear the story unfold as if sitting around a radio in the 1940s.
Tickets are $17 general admission, $15 for students and seniors. There is also a special group rate for parties of 15 or more. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com. The theater is located at 125.5 W. Main St. in Jonesborough.
In accordance with current CDC guidance, masks are kindly requested for all patrons attending our performances.