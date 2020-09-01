“It’s Small Park With A Great Big Story,” Helle Tells Noon Rotarians

The 104-acre David Crockett Birthplace State Park is a “small park with a great big story,” said Park Manager Keifer Helle, when he addressed the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club via Zoom video conference Aug. 25. The Greene County park is located at “the confluence of the Nolichuckey River and Big Limestone Creek,” where the frontiersman, soldier, politician and folk hero was born in 1786, Helle said. It includes the birthplace cabin, a “controlled outdoor living history museum,” campground sites, picnic pavilions and sites, swimming pool and public boat launch. “If we do a good job at the park, we are representing the (Greene County) community and David Crockett.” For more information on David Crockett Birthplace State Park, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/david-crockett-birthplace.