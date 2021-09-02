September marks the beginning of fall and apple season and the Mosheim Library will celebrate “Everything Apples” during its September Family Storytime.
There will be stories about apples and Johnny Appleseed. There will also be apple tasting, apple pie, crafts, games and much more.
Storytime is held on the second Tuesday of each month from 2:30-4 p.m. There is no cost for the program, which aims to engage children and their families with reading in a social setting.
“We have a lot of fun and I hope a more kids start showing because it really helps with their reading and social skills,” said Director Denise Duck.
For more information, call the Mosheim Library at 423-422-7937.