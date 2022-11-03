The stage is set for this weekend’s 51st Annual Holiday Bazaar & Expo at Hal Henard Elementary School.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.
Admission is $5 for the entire weekend.
On Saturday, Santa Claus will be a special guest between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
As attendees enter to view the 97 booths filled with the work of more than 175 craftsmen, the first 600 will receive large white shopping bags provided by Broyles General Store. All those attending the bazaar may register for three door prizes to be given away on Sunday afternoon: $250 gift certificate from Broyles General Store; $150 gift certificate from The GreeneHouse; and a $75.00 gift certificate from Food City.
There are more than 175 craftsmen from three states and 30 counties in Tennessee participating in this year’s event, officials say.
Here is a list of the scheduled vendors:
• Laviona, Ga. — Dogwood Studio & Consignments, Cheryl Humbert: home décor, jewelry, Christmas decorations.
• Mars Hill, N.C. — Queen Bean Creations, Alicia Bean: smellie jellies aka car air freshies, resin cups, car coasters.
• Afton — Appalachian Lilley, Jessie Miller: Unique polymer clay and resin jewelry; Star Mountain Farms, Jim and Joy Elliott: handmade artisan goat milk soap, goat milk bath bombs and lip balm; Wild Honey Design, Kelley Skidmore: sublimated shirts, bags, pop sockets, keychains, earrings, coasters, cutting boards; Southern 44, Kristen Keasling: boutique clothing, accessories and new farmhouse furniture; Buddy’s Emporium, Brandi Glassock: boutique clothes, shoes and accessories.
• Blountville — Stephies Floral, Stephanie Fields: Cemetery and mausoleum pieces.
• Bluff City — Shell Fire Pottery & OVK Knifeworks & Blacksmith, Amanda Shell: wheel-thrown pottery, hand-forged knives and decorative blacksmith.
• Bristol — Nana’s Country Quilts, Betty Erwin: handmade quilts, dish towels, baby blankets, throws, plates and bowl koozies.
• Bulls Gap — Mamas Designs, Sandy Beets: sublimation shirts, tumblers, earrings, towels, greeting cards, ornaments; Myers Farm, Vera Ann Myers: fudge, kettle corn, fall décor.
• Chuckey — Down Home Crafts & More, Julie Darby: tobacco sticks, trees, homemade crafts; Doris Hayes: crafts, needlework, boxes; Kiwi’s Kreations, Donna Thompson: stained glass and jewelry; Prim’s Woodworking, Roger Prim: handmade wooden Christmas décor, wooden ornaments; Sherapy, Ginni MacDonald: homemade sugar scrubs and lotions.
• Cosby — Little Children’s Boutique, Tiffany Phillips: animal painting, prints, note cards, hand-painted pendants with animal prints.
• Elizabethton — Teresa Honeycutt: hand-painted glass Christmas ornaments, gourds and wreaths; Stitches & Sawdust, Rita Southerland, primitives, crafts.
• Erwin — Phyllis Wilson: beaded handmade jewelry.
• Gray — OwlBStitchin, Dawn McCray: embroidered items – key fobs, bag tags, ornaments, holiday t-shirts, tumblers and mugs; Masterly Polished – Color Street Nails, Marie Testerman: Color Street Nail Polish Strips.
• Greeneville — PK’s Creations, Pam Keller: floral, trees, wreaths; Two Roots Alpacas & Fiber Mill, Ruth Ann Goss: yarn, socks, knitted alpaca items, woven items all from our alpacas in South Greene; Pruvit, Christina Mabe: Ketone Drink Mix; McCaslin’s Creations, Deidre McCaslin: woodwork, door hangers, wooden Christmas & Halloween crafts; 918 Quilt Studio, Deborah Soborski: tote bags and accessories, quilted table runners and Christmas décor: The Uncommon Collective, Brooke Kilgore: clothing, ornaments, stickers, bags, jewelry, cc beanies; Bailey’s Bows & Wreaths, Donna Bailey: wreaths, bows, pictures; 2 Hippie Chicks Vinyl & Jewelry, Cara Ramsey: vinyl stickers, vinyl shirts, jewelry, handmade crafts; Food For Soul, Kim Abelson: handmade scripture jars, painted canvases, jewelry; Betty Ragsdale: crafts and antiques; The Shabby Laser, Peri Miller: laser engraved wood items, Christmas décor, sublimation items; Ruff “N” Cozy, Beverly Miller: dog coats and raincoats, cat toys, primitive Christmas sleds and trees;
Shop Greeneville, Reagan Lowery: Greeneville and game day apparel; BoHope Boutique, Jama Doty: BoHo wrap skirts and accessories; Mt. Pleasant Arts & Crafts, Bonnie and Lynn Hartman: stained glass, clay items, Christmas ornaments, painting on slate: Main Street: Greeneville, Jann Mirkov: replica houses, cookbooks and more; Facepainting, Shirley Richard: painting faces; Crazy Bees, Anita Keeney: quilts, crochet, embroidery; Robin Reaves: Santas, snowmen, birdhouses; Fidget’s Fringe & Gypsy Woman Homestead, Jennifer Austin and Lisa White: stuffed animals, toys, sewn and crocheted vintage items, whimsical shappy chic; Thirty-One Gifts, Pamela Darnell: personalized bags; Just “N’ Grace Designs, Dana Miller: custom shirts, crafts and jewelry; Pam McCray: vintage items, wreaths and clothing; Blue Daisy, Kristy Riley: leather earrings and bows, crafts, wreaths, holiday shirts;
Candy’s Candles, Candy Spencer: candles in mugs, bowls and pots, wax melts; Viking Mountain Trading Company, Jackie Steele: infused honey and gift sets; Mountain Laurel Makers, Lori Powell: woodcraft kits, cutting and serving boards, tabletop décor and ornaments; Krafty Kousins, Virginia Kramer: home décor; East Tennessee Wood & Leather, Barbara Dexter: custom wood, acrylic & hybrid pens, leather wallets, belts and holsters, dog collars, key fobs and assorted custom designed items; Pappy’s Wood Crafts, Tippy Lewter and Amy Showers: 3-inch laser engraved oak ornaments, tote bags; Debbie Designs & Desserts, Janet Rodriguez: gourmet caramel apples, chocolate and caramel pretzels, vintage inspired ornaments, wreaths and centerpieces; Evergreen Woodcarvers, Lee Sexton: wood crafts;
Gypsy Soul, Brandy Fann: boutique clothing and accessories; Andrew Johnson Heritage Association, George Collins: Wreaths Across America; Isaiah 117 House, Gwyn Southerland: t-shirts; Brent & Sarah Lee Chapman: Prints, notecards, book markers, ornaments, magnets; Jonesborough: Welcome Home, Dave and Bet Deming: Christmas scenes on handcrafted wooden platforms; Expressions, Robin Castania: fabric creations, reusable tote bags, aprons, pot holders, Christmas ornaments; Pottery @ Studio 8, Carolyn Tomko: handmade pottery; Kingsport: Just Clip It, Gale Kupec, scarf clips and scarves; Holly’s Wreaths & More, Holly Onks: burlap wreaths, Mason jar crafts, primitives; Daisy Carroll: ceramics and ornaments.
• Knoxville — Silver Creek Woodturners, Tom Wells: hand-turned wooden bowls, and Christmas ornaments.
• Limestone — Bethany DiMaggio Art: art print, art cards, shopping pads, magnets, stickers, coasters, mouse pads, puzzles; Young Living Essential Oils, Nancy Hall: essential oils; Gerdie Mae’s, Emily Wheeler, embroidery; The Wood Shed, Keith Jeffers: small wooden toys, wood puzzles, wood banks; Janet Smith and Jennifer Bird: handmade and decorated Christmas ornaments, grapevine angels, small hats with colors of local schools; Scentsy, Trina Chandley: Scentsy products.
• Midway — The Rooster Tail, Kasey Johnson: handmade earrings and clothes.
• Morristown — Aces Creations, Brittany Jordan: personalized tees and sweatshirts.
• Mosheim — Buzz ‘N Cluck Meadows, Teresa Bullington: hand-sewn bowl covers, ornaments, gift sets; Boldly Handmade, Brittany Dingus: sewing and crochet items; Art by Dave June, Dave June: art prints, original paintings, journals, Christmas cards, note cards, decorated art ornaments.
• Newport — Clay & Canvas, Enid Roach: pottery and Christmas crafts.
• Parrottsville — Bizzy Hands, Patricia Allbaugh: crochet, knitted quilt, baby items, Christmas items; Scrolling Sisters, Cheryl Smith: crafts, wood toys, gifts; Joan Beaver, prints, soft sculptures.
• Piney Flats — Shipley’s Farm Foods, Heather Shipley: pickles, jams, jellies, breads; Bows by Rose, Debbie Bays: hair bows, headbands, handmade wood items, pillows.
• Rogersville — Ladies Choice Jewelry, Teresa McCurry: custom jewelry, floral arrangements; Rusty Pumpkin Craft, Lydia Givens: handmade rustic crafts.
• Russellville — Sandy’s Bling & Embroidery, Sandra Tolliver, shirts, headbands, crafts, rhinestone decorated items.
• Sneedville — Small Town Sisters Boutique, Danielle Mabe, Brenda Gibson, Amanda Collins: clothing.
• Talbott — Gretta’s Handmade Soaps & Skin Care, Gretta Holbert: handmade soaps, lotion bars, candles, more; Spicy Chicks Dips & Soup Mixes, Leslie Brooks: soup and dip mixes.
• Unicoi — Red Sunset Jewelry, Suzy Hooven, handmade jewelry, sterling silver and 14k gold.
• Telford — Love From Generations, Susan Whitson: seaglass.
• Watauga — Kreative Kitten, Kawana Blair: decoupage coasters, trivets, magnets, tin cans and other decoupage items.
• White Pine — Rustic Relics, Lora Sinard: primitive fabric crafts such as Santa and snowmen.
FOOD
“Food will be in ample supply with Sno-Biz of Greeneville providing a menu including chicken ‘n dumplings, soup beans and cornbread, potato soup and taco soup; chicken salad croissants, pulled-pork barbecue, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chips of various kinds, nachos and cheese, hot fudge cake, deep-fried Oreos, and a variety of homemade cakes and pies,” officials note. “They will also offer tea, homemade lemonade and fountain drinks.”
On Saturday, Auntie Ruth’s of Chuckey will offer their very popular and large doughnuts and pretzels. In addition, Grann’s Gourmet Apples, of Chuckey, will also be on hand at the event with candy apples, caramel apples and a variety of other confections. Creamy Cup will be offering their delicious piping hot coffee, ice cream and more.
The Hot Dog Man, John Price, will also be on site offering Nathan’s hot dogs and assorted sausages.
The annual bazaar is sponsored by the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club. All monies raised benefit club-sponsored projects in the local community. Visit greenevillewomansclub.net for more information about the club and its projects.