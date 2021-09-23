September marked the beginning of fall and apple season at the Mosheim Library and now October brings “Pumpkin Time!”
This month will celebrate all things fall with stories, pumpkin painting, crafts, snacks and fall fun for everyone.
Family Storytime, which is normally held on the second Tuesday of each month, will be held on the first Tuesday of October. Everyone is invited to attend on Oct. 5 any time between 2:30-4 p.m. There is no cost for the program, which aims to engage children and their families with reading in a social setting.
“We have a lot of fun during Family Storytime and I hope more kids start showing because it really helps with their reading and social skills,” said Director Denise Duck.
The Mosheim Library is located at 730 Main Street in Mosheim. For more information, call 423-422-7937.