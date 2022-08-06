Hear ye! Hear ye! The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee will host its Summer Masquerade Ball on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Andrew Johnson Club House in Greeneville.
“Step back in time and attend an Olde World masquerade ball. Join the Duke and Duchess for a catered dinner fit for a king, then hit the dance floor and dance the night away,” event organizers say in a news release.
“The Duke and Duchess have already commissioned special outfits for the occasion, and invite everyone to come wearing their most favorite of masquerade ball garb — adults and children both,” the release continues. “Music shall be curated and provided by Captain Billy Bones, enlisted specially for this occasion for his wide variety of tunes from both the Olde World and the New, and there shall be much dancing through the night.”
“While their Graces will be welcoming guests starting no earlier than 6:30 p.m., dinner shall be served starting at 7 of the clock. There shall be dishes of both beast and vegetable to accommodate a variety of tastes among the guests,” the release continues. “In addition to marvelous food and music and dancing, the Duchess has also planned a special pageantry from the court of Henry VIII—surely to be a play not to be missed!”
“The festivities shall end at 10:30 in the evening, when the Duke and Duchess, along with their court, will bid everyone a happy farewell until next time,” the release adds.
Admission to the event is $40 for ages 13 and older and $30 for ages 12 and under.
The 6th annual Appalachian Renaissance Faire is being planned for Nov. 5-6 at 520 Doc Hawkins Rd., in Greeneville. Additional information on the event will be published at a later date. For more details, call 423-948-8974 or go online to https://appalachianrenaissancefaire.com/ .