Rebecca Kimberly Jean Jaynes, of Limestone, and Corey Jamison Tipton, of Chuckey, were wed in a 4 p.m. ceremony on Oct. 16 at Harvest Acre Farms.
Pastor Bobby Morrison officiated.
The parents of the bride are Shawn Jaynes and Felisha Starnes, of Limestone.
The parents of the groom are Roger and Gina Tipton, of Chuckey.
The bride was given in marriage by Shawn and Bob Jaynes.
The maid of honor was Rachael Templin, of Newport.
Best man was Peyton Fletcher, of Limestone.
Corwin Ramsey and Tony Strickland, of Greeneville, served as flower men.
Decorations were a rustic fall theme, including shades of Navy Blue, Burnt Orange, Burgundy and Burlap.
Music was provided by D.J. Joe Prokop.
Wedding director was Rebecca Belcher Tipton.
A reception catered by Top Choice BBQ was held at Harvest Acre Farms.
A casual rehearsal dinner, hosted by Paula Broyles and Ben Murphy, was held at the Old Oak Taproom on Oct. 15.
The couple honeymooned in Pigeon Forge.
The bride and groom are employed at C&C Custom Trailers.
They will reside in Limestone.