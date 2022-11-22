MUSIC JC Civic Chorale Seasonal Concert Set Dec. 10 Nov 22, 2022 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Johnson City Civic Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Rodney Caldwell, will present its annual seasonal concert on Saturday, Dec. 10.Show time is 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 North Roan St., in Johnson City.The concert, entitled “Home for the Holidays,” will feature well-known seasonal favorites, including selections from the Alfred Burt Carols and Christmas Day by Gustav Holst.Admission is a $10 suggested donation at the door.The Civic Chorale, founded in 1973, is the region’s premiere auditioned volunteer adult chorus.Dr. Caldwell, who serves as the Chorale’s music director, is also the director of choral studies and chair of the Department of Music at Mars Hill University in Mars Hill, N.C.Visit www.thecivicchorale.org for further details. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chorale Concert Rodney Caldwell Music Singing Christianity Show Johnson City Mars Hill University Premiere Music Director Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Greeneville Freshman Thompson Dazzles In Varsity Debut TSSAA Announces New Region Alignments Region 1-2A, 1-3A Football Awards Announced Tusculum Solar Farm Project Nears Completion GIRLS PREP ROUNDUP: Lady Huskies Playing In Bailey’s Memory