SYMPHONY FUNDRAISER JC Symphony To Host Masquerade Ball May 1, 2023 The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra will present "A Modern Mozart Masquerade Ball" on Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m.This is the first in-person fundraiser by the symphony in three years.It will take place, from 7 to 10 p.m., at The Venue at King's Centre, 300 E. Main St., Suite 200, in Johnson City.Attendees of this black-tie-optional event will be treated to ballroom dance lessons courtesy of Mountain Home Ballroom.Additionally, a ticket to this event will include heavy hors d'oeuvres, two drink tickets, a silent auction, and an elaborate mask.A quartet of Johnson City Symphony Orchestra musicians will perform live music and a DJ will provide music as well. Tickets are $75 for individual tickets, $140 for a couple ticket, and $500 for a table for 8.Visit jcsymphony.com for more information.