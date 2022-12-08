BIRTHDAY Jean Kilday Shell To Celebrate 90th Dec 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jean Kilday Shell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jean Kilday Shell, of Greenevllle, will be honored with a 90th birthday party on Sunday, Dec. 11, beginning at 2 p.m., at New Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church.The church is located at 10150 Horton Highway.“We request no gifts, but birthday cards would be appreciated,” organizers of the event state in an announcement. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jean Kilday Shell Birthday Party Birthday Card Attendee Gift Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church Appreciate Politics Christianity Church Jean Kilday Shell To Celebrate Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Aiken To Play Volleyball At Walters State Konieczny Signs With Maryville Soccer Santa Claus Star Of Greeneville Christmas Parade Crenlo, Isaiah 117 House Floats Parade Award-Winners Greeneville BMA To Consider Amending Beer Sale Code Tuesday