For the past three years, Jeffers Funeral Home has purchased hundreds of Greenie T-Ball ornaments for their annual Christmas tree to help support veterans programs. In January 2020, a new program was launched by the Jeffers Family and the makers of Greenie T-Balls to help defray costs for veterans’ funerals.
A release by Jeffers Funeral Services, “Currently, the Veterans Administration does not provide any financial assistance for families to bury their loved ones if a veteran does not die in a VA Medical Facility.”
The release further states that “The VA will provide a burial plot, outer burial container and marker if burial is in a veterans cemetery. The VA does not however, pay for a casket or the services of a funeral home. It is our goal to bridge that gap so that all veterans may be buried with full military honors.”
For more information about the Greene County Veterans Burial Fund a veteran or family member can contact Justin Jeffers at 639-2141.
In addition to the Jeffers family support, Greenie T-Balls are sold at some local businesses who have helped with fundraising, many of them for years. The ornaments are sold for $8 each at the following locations:
Artistic Printers, 2475 Snapps Ferry Road
Broyles General Store, 703 W. Main St.
Captain D’s Seafood Restaurant, 245 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy.
Corley’s Pharmacy, 1004 Snapps Ferry Road
Double D Tire, 403 E. Bernard St.
Pizza Inn, 275 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy.
Waggin’ Tails Pet Grooming, 420 E. Bernard Ave.
Greenie T-Balls are handmade ornaments that have been sold through locally owned businesses for at least 10 years to help non-profits.
In previous years, Christmas ornaments were made from new and recycled cards donated by the public. More recently they have been printed due to the lack of cards being donated and the time involved in making them. Although Christmas ornaments will not appear in businesses again until November, all other Greenie T-Balls are being sold at the above mentioned businesses throughout the year. Those ornaments being offered are orange and white Tennessee balls, five branches of the military: Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard, and also Viet Nam veterans; and five local schools: South Greene Rebels, Greeneville Devils, Chuckey Doak Black Knights, North Greene Huskies and West Greene Buffaloes. All Greenie T-Balls are sold for a minimum $8 donation, which funds the Greene County Veterans Burial Fund.
Small Crosses will be available for purchase at some of the businesses during the year. Cost of the hand made crosses is $3 each.
Businesses, groups or individuals that would like to help with this project or make a donation, please contact Justin Jeffers at 423-639-2141, or send your donation to Jeffers Funeral Services, 208 N. College Street, Greeneville. Checks should be made out to the Green county Veterans Burial Fund.