The first annual memorial 5k race, Jogging For Jess, is set for Aug. 14. The race will beginn and end at First Baptist Church in Greeneville and includes a 5k run/walk and numerous activities for all ages to enjoy.
The 5K race begins at 8a.m. in Historic Downtown Greeneville. The certified, scenic 5K course will wind through downtown Greeneville and notable neighborhoods, with minimal hills. The Jogging for Jess Run/Walk is $25 per person for in-person or virtual racers. Registration is available online at www.jessicacolteracholarship.com or WeRunEvents.com. Participants will receive a t-shirt and a special commemorative medal. The deadline to register and receive a t-shirt by race day is July 14. Registrations will still be accepted after July 14. Day of registration will be available for $30.
The Jogging for Jess 5k run/walk will be a festive community event. Various organizations will be encouraging participants along the route. DJ Robbie Britton will pump up the participants with his lively beats. Groups and individuals can get complimentary photos from Celebrate your Selfie. Participants and families can cool off with a Pelican Sno-ball. Face painting and other activities will be available for children to enjoy. Dress to impress because a special prize will be awarded to the most spirited birthday celebrant in a Superhero Costume a release says.
Prizes will be awarded for Overall Top Male and Female, and Top 3 Male and Female in age groups: 10 and under, 11-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69,70 and over. Overall Top Male and Female will receive Noxgear Tracer360 visibility running vests, Goodr Sunglasses, Fleet Feet Gift Cards, and a two-night stay at Spring Creek Place Cabins in Greeneville, TN.
The Jogging for Jess 5k was started in 2021 as a way to celebrate the memory and birthday of Jessica Colter and to provide additional funds to The Jessica Colter Memorial Scholarship. Jessica Colter was a beautiful, loving, kind and giving young woman. She was born on August 24, 1999 in Camden, Tenn., and raised in Camden and Greeneville. She was a 2017 graduate from Greeneville High School and was on the Dean’s List in Nursing School at ETSU. Her future was bright and promising. Jessica enjoyed many pastimes, with one being running 5ks with her Sole Sisters Running Group.
On December 6, 2020 an automobile accident ended her short life. After her death, friends and family raised money for a scholarship in her memory. The Jessica Colter Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to deserving nursing students at ETSU. The Jogging for Jess Memorial 5k is a way to ensure Jessica’s legacy lives on and the scholarship will continue in perpetuity.
Major sponsors for the event are Greeneville Family Medicine, Lowes, TEG Enterprises, Blackburn Childers and Steagall, Capitol Theatre, Cave Law Firm, and Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Services. Other sponsors include: Carrier Construction, Celebrate your Selfie, Commercial Bank, Community Pharmacy, Crystal Jessee for Circuit Court Judge, Gateway Nissan, Hot Yoga on Main, Leonard and Terry Lawson, Roberts Furniture and Mattress Gallery, STK Promotions, Sweet P’s, Wofford Brothers Insurance and more.
The Jessica Colter Memorial Scholarship Fund is a volunteer-run non-profit in founded in 2021. It provides annual financial scholarships to deserving and driven students pursuing a nursing degree. Its purpose is exclusively charitable. For more information visit jessicacolterscholarship.com.