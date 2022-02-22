Jessica Freshour and William Maxwell, both of Nashville, are planning a March 12 wedding at The Church in Lockeland Springs, Nashville.
The bride-elect’s parents are John and Mary Beth Freshour of Greeneville.
She is a graduate of Greeneville High School Class of 2016 and Lipscomb University Class of 2020.
She is a kindergarten teacher with Metro Public Schools.
The groom-elect’s parents are William and Faith Maxwell of Franklin.
He is a graduate of Centennial High School Class of 2015 and Mississippi State University Class of 2019.
He is employed at Smith Seckman Reid (SSR) Engineering firm in Nashville.