As part of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum's February Speaker Sessions, musician Gregg Cornett, along with special guest and luthier Wayne Henderson, will hold a discussion on Jimmie Rodgers, the "Father of Country Music," and other musical influences.
The event will be held in the Performance Theater at the museum at 7 p.m., Feb. 21, and via Zoom. The event is free and open to the public.
"The museum's Speaker Sessions are a great way for us to share a wide range of music and history topics with our audiences," said Head Curator Rene Rodgers, in a news release. "This month's program with Greg Cornett will explore the impact of Jimmie Rodgers and his musical style, while also giving the audience the chance to learn more about guitar building from Wayne Henderson – and connections to the "Blue Yodel" Jimmie Rodgers guitar currently on display at the museum."
Greg Cornett is a fourth-generation musician, born and raised in east Tennessee, one of the most musically rich areas of the country, the release notes.
"It is here that he heard his father and grandfather play the songs of The Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers, carrying on other family musical traditions – his great-grandparents played fiddle and banjo," the release adds.
Grayson County, Virginia, native Wayne Henderson is an award-winning musician and luthier who specializes in the craft of handmade, custom acoustic guitars and plays with a unique finger-picking style.
"As a performer, Henderson has influenced a number of regional musicians through both his music and craft," the release continues. He has performed at Carnegie Hall, the Smithsonian Institution, on A Prairie Home Companion, and for the 1992 presidential inauguration. He has hosted the annual Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival and Guitar Competition since 1995.
Those interested in participating in the Speaker Sessions are asked to RSVP if they plan to attend in-person or pre-register if joining the conversation online via Zoom. For more information, visit the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.