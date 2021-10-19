The Greeneville Exchange Club announces a competition to promote community involvement among Greeneville and Greene County high school students. The John Duggins Memorial Challenge asks students, individually or in teams, to identify a problem within their community, analyze that problem and suggest and implement a solution to that problem. From the entries submitted, the Exchange Club will select a winning entry, which will receive a prize of $1,000 and mentoring help to implement the solution.
Eligible students include any student in a Greeneville or Greene County high school, as well as any private school or homeschooled high school student living in Greene County, a release says. Entries can be from individuals or teams of students. Teams do not have to attend the same school. For more information or applications contact Jim Holt at jimbouh@comcast.net or P.O. Box 781, Greeneville, TN 37744-0781. The application deadline is Dec. 1.