Did you know that there are two days reported to be Johnny Appleseed day? It’s true, the first is March 11 and the second is Sept. 26.
Who was Johnny Appleseed?
John Chapman, aka Johnny Appleseed, was born Sept. 26, 1774, in Leominster, Massachusetts. He was an American Pioneer and by profession a nurseryman. He apprenticed under a Mr. Crawford, who was an orchardist. It is believed that Chapman introduced apple trees to Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, northern counties of West Virginia and Ontario.
Legend has it that Chapman went about spreading appleseeds randomly, but that is quite to the contrary. He planted orchards in his travels and built fences to protect them from animals. When he was ready to move on, he would leave them in the care of a neighbor, returning periodically to tend them. Chapman almost met his demise in 1819 in Ohio. While tending to the apple trees, he fell and caught his neck in the forks of an apple tree. His helper, 8-year old John White, tried to free him. Being unable to free him, young John cut down the tree.
Chapman was a religious man, and in his travels he would preach to the people he would meet. He was able to convert many Native Americans. In fact, most regarded him as one that had been touched by the Great Spirit, and even hostile tribes left him alone. According to the Harpers’ New Monthly Magazine, “toward the end of his career he was present when an itinerant missionary was exhorting an open-air congregation in Mansfield, Ohio. The sermon was long and severe on the topic of extravagance, because the pioneers were buying such indulgences as calico and imported tea. ‘Where now is there a man who, like the primitive Christians, is traveling to heaven bearfooted and clad in coarse raiment?’ the preacher repeatedly asked until Johnny Appleseed, his endurance worn out, walked up to the preacher, put his bare foot on the stump that had served as a podium, and said, ‘Here’s your primitive Christian!’ The flummoxed sermonizer dismissed the congregation.”
Chapman was also an early day environmentalist as he cared deeply for nature, animals and insects. Henry Howe in the early 19th century collected stories about Chapman. One tells about him observing mosquitoes flying near a fire one night getting burned and dying. Chapman put out the fire so the insects wouldn’t die. Another was during a snowstorm and after building a fire at the end of a hollow log where he intended to sleep, he found a bear and cubs. So as not to disturb the bears, he moved the fire to the other end of the log and slept in the snow.
The date of Chapman’s death is disputed. According to a death notice published in the Goshen Democrat and the Fort Wayne Sentinel, he died on March 18, 1945. While he led a simple life, it is reported that he left an estate of more than 1,200 acres of nurseries to his sister.
In September, the Johnny Appleseed Festival is held in Archer Park in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
A 1948 Disney film titled “Melody Time” features a segment called “The Legend Of Johnny Appleseed” Erin Williams wrote and sang the song which has been sung as a grace before a meal. The first verse is as follows:
Oh, the Lord is good to me and so I thank the Lord,
for giving me, the things I need the sun and the rain and an appleseed.
The Lord is good to me.
So whether you celebrate Johnny Appleseed Day on March 11 or Sept. 26, any day is a good day to enjoy an apple or an apple dish thanks to Johnny Appleseed.
Here are some apple recipes to enjoy.
WALKING SALAD
from food.com
Ingredients
1 granny smith apple
peanut butter
mini chocolate chip (optional depending on preference)
dried cranberries (optional depending on preference) or raisins (optional depending on preference)
coconut (optional depending on preference)
dried banana pieces (optional depending on preference)
granola cereal (optional depending on preference)
chopped nuts (optional depending on preference)
Directions
Core the apple, but leave the bottom in tact. Mix together your stuffing ingredients then
stuff the center of the apple.
APPLE-ALMOND PIZZA
From Redbook (circa 1986)
Makes 8 servings
Ingredients
1 sheet frozen puff pastry, half 17 ¼ ounce package, thawed
16 ounce can apple pie filling, partially drained
1 teaspoon grated lemon peel
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
¼ cup sliced blanched almonds, toasted (see note)
¼ cup coarsely grated sharp cheddar cheese
Directions
Heat oven to 450 degrees.
Place pastry on lightly floured surface; using a 9-inch cake pan as a guide, cut a 9-inch circle of pastry. Cut scraps into decorative shapes for garnish, if desired.
Place pasty, including cutouts if using, on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 10-12 minutes until puffed and golden. Remove to wire rack to cool.
Meanwhile, in a 1 quart saucepan over low heat, cook apple pie filling, lemon peel, cinnamon and nutmeg about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally until heated through.
To serve:
Place pastry circle on serving platter; spoon apple mixture over pastry, leaving ½-inch border all around. Sprinkle with almonds and cheese apples. Garnish with pastry cutouts, if desired.
Note: To toast almonds, heat dry small skillet over very low heat. Add almonds; cook 3-5 minutes until golden.
APPLE FRITTERS
From Better Homes And Gardens Cookbook (circa 1979)
Makes 18
Ingredients:
1 cup sifted all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
1 beaten egg
2/3 cup milk
2 tablespoons butter melted
3 or 4 apples, peeled and cored,
Salad oil
Directions:
Sift together dry ingredients. Combine egg, milk and butter.
Stir into dry ingredients until smooth; do not overbeat.
Slice apples crosswise into rings; dip fruit in batter one at a time. (Add more milk or flour, if needed, so batter coats.)
In electric skillet, heat 1 inch oil to 375 degrees. Fry fritters 3 minutes, or till brown; turn once. Drain. Serve hot. Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar, if desired.
As the old saying goes, “An apple a day will keep the doctor away.”