JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. – With the start of the 2020 Farmers Market Season approaching, Jonesborough Locally Grown has made the decision to open the Jonesborough Farmers Market as expected on Saturday, May 2, as an online market, according to a release.
This temporary method will be an effective way to get fresh, locally grown food to the community while still supporting local farmers, producers, and artisans during the COVID-19 global pandemic with safe social distancing and curbside pickup of products, the release says.
The Jonesborough Farmers Market launched in May of 2008, as the first 100% producer-only market in Northeast Tennessee, and ever since, Jonesborough Locally Grown has been proud to continue growing the community of both shoppers and farmers in the region, the release says.
“Both the farmers and the community look forward to the Farmers Market season every year,” says Shelley Crowe, Executive Director of Jonesborough Locally Grown, in the release. “This online market will be a great way for families to still acquire the most fresh food available in our region in a safe, convenient method until we’re able to re-open the outdoor market in downtown Jonesborough.”
How it will work
The farmers and producers who participate in the market will post what they have available by Tuesday, and the online market will be open for the public to place orders from vendors from noon on Wednesday through 6 p.m. on Thursday each week. Safe curbside pick up of all ordered products will still occur Saturday mornings in downtown Jonesborough between the hours of 10 a.m. – noon. Customers can easily pay in a no-contact method online, and EBT will be accepted.
“As always, the Farmers Market will still offer a great variety of fruits, vegetables, meats, flowers, and more,” said Rachel Slaughter, Jonesborough Locally Grown board member and owner of Johnson City’s Rain Crow Farm, in the release. “Our organization’s mission is to connect farmers and the community, and this online market will make it so we can still accomplish this until we can safely open the Market and bring our community together once again for a great 2020 season. As a farmer myself, I am thrilled to be able to offer Rain Crow Farm’s produce to the community this way.”
The Online Farmers Market can be found at JonesboroughLocallyGrown.org, where vendors can apply to join and customers can place their first orders on Wednesday, April 29.
Jonesborough Locally Grown is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to connect farmers, food and the community to grow a vibrant local food system. The organization works to create and expand markets for local food through Jonesborough Farmers Market and Boone Street Market.