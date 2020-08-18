Jonesborough’s Area Ministerial Association, JAMA, is in need of non-perishable food donations and volunteers. JAMA holds their food distribution day every Thursday morning from 9 a.m. until noon. In an effort to help serve people who work, they have decided to extend their distribution day hours on the third Thursday of every month from 5 to 7 p.m. starting Thursday, August 20. JAMA is requesting any nonperishable food donations be dropped off at the Jonesborough Senior Center parking lot from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday or the Jonesborough United Methodist Church, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
The biggest needs, according to a release, are any kind of canned meat, canned pasta such as ravioli and spaghetti O’s, peanut butter and jelly in plastic containers, and bread.
During this time of year, they are also accepting fresh produce and ask that it be delivered on Thursday mornings at 8:30 am. Monetary donations for food can be sent to: JAMA FOOD PANTRY P.O. Box 151 Jonesborough, TN 37659.
The JAMA Food Pantry serves residents holding a Jonesborough, Telford, or Limestone address. If you need to pick up food, bring a picture ID, proof of residency (electric bill; water bill), proof of Income. Those with no income can sign an affidavit stating so. Clients can come to the Food Pantry once every 30 days or every four weeks, the release says. This is a USDA rule that the JAMA Food Pantry follows.
For more information about the Food Pantry, call Pastor Karen Lane, JAMA president, at 423.753.3942.