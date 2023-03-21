The Town of Jonesborough has been named to the Tree City USA listing by the Arbor Day Foundation.
The designation was made to honor the town’s “commitment to effective urban forest management,” officials say in a news release.
According to the release, the Town of Jonesborough achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements:
• maintaining a tree board or department;
• having a tree-care ordinance;
• dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and
• hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
“Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation, in the release. “The trees being planted and cared for by Town of Jonesborough are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy to a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”
“If ever there was a time for trees, now is that time,” the release notes. “Communities worldwide are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, energy use and extreme heat and flooding. Town of Jonesborough is doing its part to address these challenges for residents both now and in the future.”