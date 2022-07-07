JONESBOROUGH — Music on the Square, one of Jonesborough’s outdoor music series, will host Bill and the Belles in downtown Jonesborough on Friday. Music on the Square takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street 7-9 p.m. each Friday Sept. 30.
The Lobster Dogs food truck will be at the show.
Bill and the Belles is a Johnson City-based band known for combining a stringband format with signature harmonies, candid songwriting and pop sensibilities, according to a news release. Kris Truelsen on guitar, fiddler Kalia Yeagle, banjo/banjo-uke player Aidan VanSuetendael and bassist Andrew Small make up the band.
Brews & Tunes, another outdoor music series, will host Earleine in downtown Jonesborough on Sunday. Brews & Tunes takes place at the International Storytelling Center Plaza 4-7 p.m. each Sunday through Sept. 25. Music starts at 5 p.m. Brews & Tunes always has a rotating food truck and guest brewery on tap. This week’s food trucks are the Eshta and Appalachian Ice, and the guest brewery is Green Man Brewery.
Earleine is an Americana singer from northern Tennessee with catchy lyrics and simple acoustic.
Both events are free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to ensure seating.