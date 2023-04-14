The Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association will host "Star Wars Day" on Thursday, May 4, from 4 to 8 p.m., throughout downtown Jonesborough.
"The JAMSA is excited to host their first Jonesborough Star Wars Day: May the Fourth Be With You," event organizers say in a news release. The date originated from the pun "May the Fourth be with you", a variant of the popular Star Wars catchphrase "May the Force be with you".
Imperial credits (tickets) are $15 for a pack of 8 and can be purchased at Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423.753.1010. Imperial credit packs will be limited. Attendees will use one Imperial credit for each serving of themed food, non-alcoholic beverage, souvenir and for some of the activities. Tickets are on sale now.
Activities will include a Jedi training course, costume contests for both people and pets, face painting, bounty hunting, gem mining and a retro arcade. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite character for the event.
Check in will be at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone Street. Attendees can pick up tickets early on Wednesday, May 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or, the day of the event, Thursday, May 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Jonesborough Visitors Center.
The JAMSA is operated by volunteers, consisting of local business owners and community members. As an organization, they focus on promoting and serving local merchants as well as the growth of Jonesborough as a whole. The organization also contributes financially to several local nonprofit organizations.