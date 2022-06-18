The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre is gearing up to present its annual “1940s USO Show.”
The theatrical production will open June 23 and continue through July 3.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the popular show being presented by the JRT for the community, event organizers say in a news release.
“Join the cast and band as they create a 40s-style live radio broadcast, which at one time served as a key source of entertainment and news for the American troops. This year’s song lineup includes ‘Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,’ ‘Six Jerks in a Jeep,’ ‘The General Jumped at Dawn,’ ‘Shhh, It’s a Military Secret,’ and, as with the past USO shows, the powerful ‘Military Medley’ that recognizes every serviceman and veteran in the audience,” the release details.
Jennifer Ross-Bernhardt, one of the five original cast members of the “1940s USO Show,” has been part of the production each year. She said the show is special to her because it honors our nation’s veterans.
“By honoring them, we are also celebrating our freedom made possible because of their sacrifices,” Ross-Bernhardt said. “This show provides a way in which we can publicly say thank you to those who have given so much.”
Another original cast member who has been involved in the JRT production since its debut is Janette Gaines.
“JRT’s USO show has a special place in my heart,” Gaines said. “This will be my 20th time performing for the military in our audience, their families, and our community. I am quite proud to come from a military family.
“Growing up a navy brat, I learned what sacrifice meant,” Gaines continued. “Often times, my dad would have to leave us for months at a time. I realize there are many today and in days gone by who had to make similar sacrifices. Looking at America’s history, I have a great admiration and respect for those who made sacrifices — leaving the comfort of home and family, maybe suffering both physically and mentally— and for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives.
“I know my freedom was not free,” she added. “We live in the best country in the world because of those sacrifices. I feel honored to be able to show my appreciation by performing for them and their families. The music of the 1940s, I believe, encompasses the very best of patriotic music. It is fun to sing, and the message is clear: support the troops in whatever way you are able.”
Other original cast members who are also involved in this year’s show are Josh Baldwin, Lucas Schmidt and Sharon Squibb.
Tickets to the show are $17 general admission and $15 for students and seniors. There is also a special group rate for parties of 15 or more.
To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com.
The theatre is located at 125.5 W. Main St., in Jonesborough.