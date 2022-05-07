The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present the energetic musical comedy “Sister Act” on May 12 through June 5.
Based on the popular 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg, this stage production will take audiences “on an unexpected journey with disco diva Deloris Van Cartier as she’s forced to hide from the bad guys in the least likely place: a convent,” a news release says.
“As an undercover nun, she’s a total outsider and disrupts the rigid lifestyle of the nuns and the rules of the rather uptight Mother Superior. But as time passes, community, redemption, love, and acceptance become heartfelt lessons for everyone at the convent,” the release adds.
“The show challenges the audience to reconsider the perceptions and judgements we make before getting to know a person,” said Angela Grisby, who stars in the role of Deloris. “We are not all that different in that we are trying to make the most of our lives. How we do that and what that ‘most’ is can become a place of conflict when really it should be a place of celebrating individuality and how the differences in others can be our most effective teachers.”
While the themes of “Sister Act” may be on the serious side, the mood of the show definitely is not, officials say in the release. “Disco in a convent? Of course it’s packed full of humor, song, dance and fun,” they say.
“This show has a wonderful story to tell, but it’s also just plain fun,” says Jonathan Schmidt, who portrays Monsignor O’Hara. “There’s glamour, dancing nuns, slapstick chase scenes, and a cast of unforgettable and quirky characters. This show will have you tapping your toes, clapping your hands, and singing through the week to come.”
Tickets to “Sister Act” are $17 general admission and $15 for students and seniors. A special group rate is available for parties of 15 or more.
To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com.
The theatre is located at 125 W. Main St., in Jonesborough.