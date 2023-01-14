The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present the classic drama “On Golden Pond,” Jan. 20-Feb. 5.
Written by Ernest Thompson, the show will be performed on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. with matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m., play organizers have announced.
The play first opened on Broadway in 1979, starring Tom Aldredge and Frances Sternhagen, in the title roles of Norman and Ethel Thayer, a JRT news release states. “Two years later, it became a blockbuster film with Katherine Hepburn and Henry Fonda, who played opposite his real-life daughter, Jane Fonda. The curtain would later rise in 2005 with a Broadway revival featuring James Earl Jones and Leslie Uggams.”
The show tells the story of Norman and Ethel Thayer, “who for years have been spending their summers at their cottage on Golden Pond,” the release continues. “As the show opens, the Thayers have just arrived for their 48th summer, and as they remove the dust covers from the furniture and discuss the months ahead, the conversation focuses on their daughter, Chelsea, who is estranged from Norman.
“With Norman’s health appearing to decline, Chelsea decides to return to Golden Pond to visit her parents, and she brings along her new boyfriend, Bill, and his son, Billy Jr. Norman and Ethel decide to let Billy Jr. stay with them for a month while Chelsea and Bill travel in Europe,” the release says.
Starring in the JRT production are: Dick Lura, Becky Edmisten, Justin Reilly, Shannon Cook, Melissa Nipper, and Chris Jones, with Fritz Hagemeier and Joseph Rogers appearing in alternate performances as Billy Jr. Joe Smith is directing the show.
The “On Golden Pond” team also includes Emma Perry as stage manager, Karen Elb as set designer, Bennett Little as lighting designer and assistant director, and Tanner Clements as sound designer. Crew members include Travis Dugger, J.J. Lane, Angela Grigsby, and Paula Marooney.
Tickets are $18 general admission, $16 for students and seniors. There is also a special group rate for parties of 15 or more.
To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com. The theatre is located at 125 1/2 W. Main St., in Jonesborough.
Event organizers noted that the show contains some strong language and adult themes.