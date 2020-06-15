The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough will be reopening to the public on Friday, June 19. Once re-opened, the museum will follow a reduced schedule of being open Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. until further notice, a release says.
In order to ensure the safety of the public and volunteers, several changes have been implemented to the Depot for the foreseeable future. No more than 24 people will be allowed in the museum at a time and a stand-alone sanitizer station will be put at the museum’s entry door along with the one that is placed in the waiting room. Guests are encouraged to wear masks while visiting the museum.
For more information, please call the Jonesborough Visitor Center at 423.753.1010.