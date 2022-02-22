The Jonesborough Storytellers Guild returns to live concerts at the International Storytelling Center on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. beginning March 1. The Stories ‘n More series will feature brand new tales dedicated to family, fun, adventure and mystery.
Each Tuesday will feature up to four different professional storytellers from the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild, special guests, as well as an up-and-coming student teller from East Tennessee State University’s storytelling program.
From classic and traditional stories retold, personal accounts, history, and just plain tall tales, the series quickly became a local favorite with its introduction to the community last summer.
Admission to the weekly Stories ‘n More concerts is $5 for adults and $3 for students at the door. While the programming is produced independently from the International Storytelling Center, facility COVID protocols will be required for entrance, including a mask mandate and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test 72 hours prior to the concerts each week.
The Jonesborough Storytellers Guild is the oldest continuing group of storytellers in the nation, offering weekly concerts, special shows, and private performances.
For additional information, visit storytellersguild.org or call 423-720-0977.