The Jonesborough Storytellers Guild will host an area Tellabration show as part of the popular world-wide storytelling event on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Jonesborough Visitors Center.
Guilds and storytelling enthusiasts from more than 400 sites in Europe, Asia, United Kingdom, and the United States will host concerts celebrating the art of storytelling, event organizers say in a news release.
“The movement began in 1988 with teller J.G. “Paw-paw” Pinkerton in hopes was that storytellers and story listeners across the world would embrace the universality of storytelling, allowing this common ground to draw them closer together in friendship and peace,” the release says.
“Locally, Tellabration brings together each area’s most celebrated storytellers to delight, captivate, and mesmerize audiences while creating a network of enthusiasts bonded together in spirit,” the release adds.
This year’s concert in Jonesborough will feature famed teller Barbara McBride-Smith. She is a recipient of both the John Henry Faulk Award for outstanding contributions to storytelling and the Circle of Excellence Award for stage performance.
Smiith has been a headlining act 14 times at the National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough. She has frequently served as a teller-in-residence at the Timpanogos Storytelling Institute and the International Storytelling Center, the release notes.
Jonesborough’s Tellabration event will also feature local storytellers and “a variety of tales from personal, historic, fairytales — anything is possible,” organizers say.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010, visiting jonesborough.com/tickets, as limited quantities will be available at the door on the afternoon of the concert.
For additional information about the Guild, special events, or Tellabration, visit storytellersguild.org.
The Jonesborough Storytellers Guild is the oldest continuing group of storytellers in the nation, offering weekly concerts, special shows, and private performances in Historic Jonesborough.