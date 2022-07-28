Brews & Tunes, one of Jonesborough’s outdoor music concerts, will host Sam Gundlach in downtown Jonesborough this Sunday, July 31.
The event will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the International Storytelling Center Plaza. The music will begin at 5 p.m.
Sam Gundlach is a local blues musician. This is his first time performing at Brews & Tunes, event organizers say in a news release.
Brews & Tunes is a free event open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to ensure seating, the release continues.
This Sunday, brews will be on tap from Highland Brewing Company, and food will be provided by Rockin’ Rivet Pizza and Little Delights Concessions food trucks, the release adds.
Brews & Tunes is taking place each Sunday evening now through Sept. 25 from 4-7 p.m. at the International Storytelling Center Plaza. There are rotating food trucks and beer options available at each event.
Yoga in the Park takes place during Brews & Tunes at 4 p.m. in Jimmy Neil Smith Park behind the International Storytelling Center. Each class lasts an hour.
There is no cost to participate, but donations are welcome.
All levels are welcome from beginners to advance, and this series will be taught by certified area instructors. Participants can bring a yoga mat, towel or blanket. These classes are weather permitting. Learn more at Jonesborough.com/yoga.
For more information about Brews & Tunes call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010, visit Main Street Brews & Tunes on Facebook or visit Jonesborough.com/brewsandtunes.