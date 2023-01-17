The McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts will have an open house on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The facility is located at 103 Franklin Ave., in Jonesborough.
Registration is now underway for all upcoming classes. The event will be an opportunity for the public to see a preview of spring classes. Faculty will be present for questions and demonstrations.
The early bird discount for classes, which is $10 off each class, will conclude that day as well. Individual class costs vary. Registration is open through Jan. 28 for most classes. Students can register online at mckinneycenter.com.
“The open house is a good time to meet your instructor and to really see what you will get out of taking a class here at the McKinney Center,” said McKinney Center Director Theresa Hammons in a news release. “There is something for everyone here at the McKinney Center.
"Most of our classes are for beginners, but one of the great things about our offerings is that the class sizes are small, usually no more than 8 to 10 students," Hammons added. "If you are more or less skilled, the instructor has time to work with you one on one.”
Art, music, writing, crafts and dance will be offered this spring for students of all ages.
For children, the program offers instruction for young artists who are ready to explore the world of art. Students receive an introduction to art skills where activities and projects are organized to develop the understanding and experimentation with a wide variety of media, techniques and processes.
For older elementary aged students, courses are taught to build their skills as artists including drawing and painting. Classes in writing, theatre, music and dance are also available for this age range including Art Adventures, Creative Construction, Homeschool Art, Kids N Clay, Young Potters, Mosaics, Tap, Watercolor and Guitar.
Offerings for teens and adults include a wide range of courses in pottery, painting, drawing, paper art, jewelry, mosaics, writing, dance, music and various workshops.
Scholarships are available for students kindergarten through 12th grade. Students or parents can fill out applications online at mckinneycenter.com or email Hammons at theresah@jonesboroughtn.org for more information.
The McKinney Center is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington School Facebook or Instagram pages throughout the year for information about programs and events.
Full descriptions of class offerings can be found online at mckinneycenter.com or visit the McKinney Center to pick up a catalog. For additional information contact McKinney Center Director Theresa Hammons at theresah@jonesboroughtn.org or call 423-753-0562.