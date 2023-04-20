The popular Music on the Square outdoor concert series in downtown Jonesborough will kick off May 5 and continued each Friday evening through Sept. 29. Show time is 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
A news release from event organizers notes that the 2023 season will be held from May 5 to Sept. 29. A show will not be held on June 30, however, due to the Jonesborough Days celebration.
The 2023 season of Music on the Square will feature "a diverse range of music including bluegrass, jazz, rock, americano and blues," organizers say.
The lineup includes:
• the YeeHaw String Band, May 5;
• Aaron Vance, May 12;
• Cruz Contreras, May 19;
• the Empty Bottle String Band, May 26;
• Dom Flemons, June 2;
• the Johnson City Jazz Collective, June 9;
• Sarah Jean, June 16;
• Into the Fog, June 23;
• Charlie Maples, July 7;
• Ed Snodderly, July 14;
• Sam Collie and the Roustabouts, July 21;
• Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers, July 28;
• Polyphony Marimba, Aug. 4;
• Bill and the Belles, Aug. 11;
• Dave Eggar, Aug. 18;
• Florencia and the Feeling, Aug. 25;
• Stemwinder, Sept. 1;
• Roxanne McDaniel, Sept. 8;
• Beth Snapp, Sept. 15;
• Sam Lewis, Sept. 22, and
• Trey Hensley & Roby Ickes, Sept. 29.
Food truck concessions will be available during the performances for purchase. The participating food vendors will include:
• Rockin' Rivet Pizza (May 5, May 19, July 7, Sept. 1);
• Lobster Dogs (May 12, July 14, Sept. 29);
• ESHTA (May 26, June 23, July 21, Aug. 25, Sept. 22);
• Maybe Today (June 2, July 28, Aug. 4, Sept. 15);
• Baked & Loaded (June 9, Aug. 11, Sept. 8);
• Pastor Pig BBQ (June 16), and
• Whiskey Kitchen (Aug. 18).
Music on the Square t-shirts will be available for purchase at the merchandise table every Friday night during the event. They are also available at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone Street.
For more information go to Jonesborough.com/mots or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010. This year’s event is sponsored by Humana, McLeod Organics and Wolfe Development.